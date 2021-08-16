Photo of the Day 16/08/2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email KUWAIT: Government employees are seen in an office building in Kuwait City, Kuwait, August 15, 2021. Kuwait’s state departments on Sunday resumed work at full capacity as the health situation in the country is stabilizing following the vaccination campaign against COVID-19. – Photo by Ghazy Qaffaf (Xinhua) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Photo of the Day Photo of the Day Photo of the Day Photo of the Day Photo of the Day Photo of the Day Photo of the Day Photo of the Day Photo of the Day Photo of the Day