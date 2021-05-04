Photo of the Day 04/05/2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email KUWAIT: Workers prepare iftar meals at a restaurant in Kuwait yesterday. Despite COVID-19 restrictions that saw iftar feasts banned across Kuwait, iftar meals continue to be distributed to people in need during Ramadan. – Photo by Yasser Al-Zayyat RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Photo of the Day Photo of the Day Photo of the Day Photo of the Day Photo of the Day Photo of the Day Photo of the Day Photo of the Day Photo of the Day Photo of the Day