KUWAIT: Mechanics perform maintenance on all-terrain vehicles (ATV) at a shop in Shuwaikh Industrial yesterday. ATVs are usually very popular at this time of the year during the camping season; which has been canceled this year due to COVID-19 fears. – Photo by Fouad Al-Shaikh