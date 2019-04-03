Phone store employee accused of rape

KUWAIT: An Indian woman accused an Egyptian working in a phone store of tricking and raping her. She told police that the Egyptian told her there was a room for rent with other Asians. He took her after work to the flat, where he raped her. The Egyptian said she went with him willingly and he did not trick her. Both are being questioned.

Fingerprint machine burnt

Police authorities received a call from an official at Sabah Al-Ahmad medical center after a health ministry employee burned the two attendance fingerprint machines there, but when they arrived at the center, he was already gone. Detectives were able to arrest the man and he confessed to committing the act, saying he was very angry following a dispute with a center official. He will be charged with deliberate damage of public property. Meanwhile, a report was sent to his workplace so administrative action can be taken towards him.

Co-op fight

A fight broke out between two Kuwaitis near a co-op in Nahdha. Both men sustained injuries and were taken to Farwaniya Hospital. A police source said the fight was due to staring at each other. Both were then referred to Sulaibiya police station to face legal action.

Civil dispute

An indebted Kuwait became angry at the civil implementation department and assaulted a sergeant after a dispute occurred between them as he was arrested. The sergeant sustained several bruises on his body. Other policemen controlled the man, and he was charged with assaulting a public employee on duty.

Poison liquor

Sabah Al-Ahmad police station investigator ordered the arrest of a man after his condition improves for questioning for consuming liquor that may have been poisoned. The intoxicated man was taken to Adan Hospital in critical condition. – Al-Anbaa