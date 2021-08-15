By Ben Garcia

KUWAIT: There is a lot of misunderstanding about the fees being charged from sponsors for bringing a domestic worker to Kuwait from the Philippines. Kuwait Times spoke with several recruitment agencies and the union of recruiters to learn the facts. As of now, would-be employers must pay a recruitment agency KD 890 to hire a domestic worker from the Philippines. In addition, would-be employers must pay KD 400 to KD 500 for the 14-day quarantine of the domestic worker. This additional fee is paid not to the recruiter but to the quasi-government Belsalama Company.

“Recruitment agencies cannot increase charges until another discussion is made between agencies and the Public Authority for Manpower,” explained Mariam Macapudi, President of the Filipino Association of Secretaries of Employment Agencies in Kuwait (Fil-Aseak), a group comprising of 200 licensed recruitment agencies. “We are uniformly charging employers the KD 890 agreed price for the recruitment of Filipino domestic helpers as mandated by the manpower authority,” she said.

The KD 890 fee recruiters are charging is for all nationalities, not just Filipinos. “The KD 890 fee covers processing and other documents as well as the medical test, training, Kuwait Embassy (in Manila) processing and National Bureau of Investigation clearance, with the remaining amount being the profit of the recruitment agency,” she noted.

Recently, sponsors pushed back at the fees due to the additional cost required to cover the quarantine. Belsalama Company books the air tickets and hotel accommodation for all recruited domestic workers, who must spend 14 days in quarantine and undergo two PCR tests. New Filipino domestic helpers and those who are returning to their old employers continue to arrive in Kuwait as demand for Filipino housemaids has increased. Last week, local dailies reported that some recruiters were charging higher fees, especially for Filipino domestic workers, who remain popular in Kuwait.

The reopening of domestic helper recruitment to Kuwait began in May with two flights from the Philippines, four flights in June, eight in July and 13 in the current month, while 10 flights are scheduled for September. The Philippine Embassy declined to comment on the matter, saying they are not involved in negotiating the fees. As of December 31, 2020, there were 668,615 domestic workers in Kuwait, including 319,333 from India and 142,544 from the Philippines.