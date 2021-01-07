KUWAIT: Police arrested a public hospital pharmacist who dispensed narcotic pills to female drug addicts in exchange for illicit relationships, Al-Anbaa Arabic daily reported yesterday, quoting an informed security source. Detectives sent an undercover informant to the pharmacist as they had launched investigations in information they had received about his illegal activity.

The suspect made a deal to provide the pills to the informant as long as she agrees to meet him in his apartment and to his illicit demands. Police raided the apartment as soon as the informant entered and arrested the pharmacist. The Arab man admitted during investigations that he had lured several women through this scheme for eight months.

When asked about how he was able to secure enough quantities of the illicit drugs, he explained that he used his friends who work as doctors in the same hospital and took advantage of their trust to ask them to prescribe him the extra quantities. The suspect was sent to the public prosecution, and the health ministry was informed to take action, the source said.

Explosives in camp

Kuwait Municipality teams found explosive devices while raiding an illegal camp near Abdaly north of the country, Al-Jarida Arabic daily reported yesterday. Police were notified to report to the scene and put the camp owner under arrest. “During an inspection of an illegal camp, the inspection team found a bag containing substances believed to be explosive,” said Sulaiman Al-Gheis, head of the violations’ removal department at Jahra governorate’s branch of Kuwait Municipality.

The substances were handed over the General Department of Criminal Evidence to determine if they are still active, a security source told the paper, adding that preliminary investigations indicate that the substances belonged to the camp owner’s brother. The man was referred to state security to determine the source of the substances and the reason for keeping them in the camp, the paper wrote.

Traffic violations

Kuwait registered around 25,000 traffic violations last week, a considerable increase from the 20,000 average recorded over the course of the previous weeks, Al-Anbaa Arabic daily reported yesterday. Traffic police arrested 40 juveniles and three expats driving without a license during campaigns carried out last week. The campaigns also resulted in the arrest of 34 wanted individuals, while

69 violators were detained at the traffic department’s holding cell.

About the role of each department, operations traffic departments’ police issued 5,309 citations and detained seven violators, while five vehicles were impounded. Capital traffic officers issued 5,427 citations and sent three violators and two juveniles to concerned authorities. They also arrested 12 wanted individuals, one person in possession of liquor and narcotics, and an expat who was sent for deportation for driving without a license.

In Farwaniya, traffic officers issued 2,993 citations and detained three persons. Ahmadi officers issued 2,435 citations and arrested two juveniles and two wanted persons. Jahra officers issued 2,394 citations and arrested nine violators, while 23 juveniles were arrested for driving without a license. Mubarak Al-Kabeer traffic police issued 1,262 citations and sent three violators to the holding cell, and seven juveniles to concerned authorities. They also sent two expats to deportation, while one person was arrested in possession of drugs and liquor.