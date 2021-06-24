By Nawara Fattahova

KUWAIT: People who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will be allowed to enter malls, restaurants, cafes, gyms and salons starting Sunday, Kuwait Municipality clarified yesterday. This also applies for those who are excluded from vaccination and pregnant women, and both have to show official proof of this condition.

People can show their vaccination status on the Immune or Kuwait Mobile ID smartphone apps to enter the facilities. Only people whose vaccination statuses appear in green or orange – indicating that they have received one or two doses of the vaccine – will be allowed to enter, whereas people whose statuses appear in red will be denied access, the Center for Government Communication explained yesterday.

From June 27, unvaccinated people will be barred entry to large public spaces in Kuwait including malls, restaurants, gyms, salons and barbershops. Cinemas and sports facilities are also only accessible to those who have been vaccinated. Kuwait authorities announced Wednesday that they will use armed forces to help implement the health measures adopted by the government last week to confront the spread of the coronavirus. Most likely, this will mean military forces will be checking vaccination proof at entrances to malls and other large public spaces.

Malls larger than 6,000sqm are closed to those unvaccinated including The Avenues, Marina Mall, Souq Sharq, Al-Raya, 360 mall, Al-Kout mall, Gate mall, Salhiya Complex, Boulevard Mall, and Olympia Mall. Some shopping malls were yet to make an announcement as of Thursday afternoon, including Al-Fanar, Souq Salmiya (City Center), Laila Gallery, Slayil Al-Jahra, Al-Hamra; all of which are largely expected to announce the same before Sunday.

The only Mall that confirmed being excluded from the rule and being opened for all is Zahra complex in Salmiya. Many other malls did not respond to inquiries or don’t have valid contact numbers. Grocery stores and pharmacies will be available to all.