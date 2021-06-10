KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Ministry of Health has established a website platform for people to register vaccines that they have received abroad. Both citizens and residents can register their vaccine record at the Ministry of Health website. This will enable the Kuwait Ministry of Health to verify and validate the vaccination record for those vaccinated by non-Kuwaiti health authorities.

Vaccinated individuals with records approved by the Kuwaiti Public Health Department may then download the Immune App from the Apple App store or Google Play store to access their vaccination details. Neither the website registration nor the Immune App are mandatory, but registering will provide a convenient method for individuals to prove their vaccination status for entry to cinemas or other venues requiring proof of vaccination.

Prior registration might also prove a useful step for residents who hope to return from abroad and need to prove vaccination status before arriving in Kuwait. The airport is currently closed to foreigners, including legal residents stuck abroad. Kuwait’s government has already announced that it will only recognize four vaccines: Oxford-Astrazeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson&Johnson.

It is unclear if Covidshield which is a version of the Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine produced in India, will be included in the list. The platform to register vaccines for people vaccinated abroad can be accessed on the following link: https://vaxcert.moh.gov.kw/SPCMS/PH/CVD_19_Vaccine_External_Registration.aspx.