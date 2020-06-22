KUWAIT: This file photo shows people fishing on a pier at a beach in Kuwait. Beach activities remain one of the only options available for the public amid the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

By Nawara Fattahova

KUWAIT: Travelling for summer holidays this year seems to be impossible. Kuwait’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation announced a three-phase plan for the resumption of commercial flights without mentioning exact dates. Some have mentioned July 15 as the day flights will restart, but this is unofficial, and the entire situation is unclear in Kuwait and in many other countries.

So people are looking for any activities to spend the long summer here in Kuwait. Due to the extremely hot weather and the closure of all facilities including malls, entertainment palaces, parks and other places, options are limited. Beaches are a favorite and almost the only place to go at the moment. Some public beaches are crowded and filthy, yet people can still enjoy swimming along the coast. Some of these beaches have jet ski rentals, which people can hire to enjoy the sea.

Those who own chalets are blessed – they can spend the summer there, with all the activities related to it. If you are a big family or a group of friends, you can rent a chalet for a week or more – once restrictions on large gatherings are lifted – and enjoy the change in daily routine, along with all the activities you can do at the chalet, including barbequing. But prices may be higher than usual due to the increased demand during the current situation.

Another option related to the sea is renting a yacht or boat. Different kinds and sizes of boats are available for hire, starting from two hours or more. A captain and crew take care of the boat and navigation so that you can enjoy a leisurely day on the water. With this boat you can plan a trip to any of the nine Kuwaiti islands, where you can enjoy diving or snorkeling. If staying at home, people can exploit their time by joining activities online. They can register for any of the many available courses online. For instance, they can learn a new language or take a course in marketing, business management or other fields that will improve their skills in their career. They can also learn new artistic skills or do handicrafts. People can also register with a coach for online exercise and improve their physical condition after the months of lockdown. While traveling this summer is not an option, people can look online for new destinations and places, which they can visit during the winter break at the beginning of next year or next summer, depending on when commercial flights resume.