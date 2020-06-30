KUWAIT: Mask-clad shoppers walk inside the Avenues Mall yesterday as Kuwait entered the second phase of easing restrictions imposed due to the spread of COVID-19. – Photo by Yasser Al-Zayyat

By B Izzak

KUWAIT: Thousands of people headed to malls and traffic jams returned yesterday as Kuwait entered the second phase of easing of coronavirus restrictions. Malls, restaurants and cafes, in addition to public parks, reopened following a closure that exceeded three months.

Curfew hours were also relaxed to start from 8 pm instead of 7 pm and end at 5 am. Malls are allowed to operate until 6 pm, while dine-in is not allowed at restaurants and cafes. Government offices reopened partially at a capacity not exceeding 30 percent. The second phase is scheduled to last for 30 days.

Commercial flights at Kuwait International Airport will resume from Aug 1, the government’s communications office said on Monday, after being suspended in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Cabinet agreed on a three-stage resumption starting at 30 percent capacity with a maximum of 10,000 passengers and 100 flights daily, the statement said.

The second six-month stage starts on Feb 1, 2021 at 60 percent capacity with a maximum of 20,000 passengers and 200 flights daily. The third stage starts on Aug 1, 2021 at 100 percent capacity with more than 30,000 passengers and 300 flights daily.