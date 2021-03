KUWAIT: People continue to show up in droves to vaccination sites across Kuwait, all of them with online appointments, with the common belief that getting their COVID-19 shots is the only way to overcome a raging pandemic.

Health workers and interior ministry personnel are on hand to maintain order at these designated centers, as Kuwaitis and expatriates alike, undeterred by a 12-hour lockdown to rein in spiraling infections rates, rush to get vaccinated. – KUNA