KUWAIT: Under the auspices of Health Minister Sheikh Dr Basel Al-Sabah and in collaboration with Washington’s National Children Hospital, the health ministry will launch its fifth pediatric conference at 9 am tomorrow at the Regency Hotel, said the head of Sabah Hospital’s pediatric department Dr Eman Al-Enezi. She added that the conference will discuss 40 papers and include seven workshops and an exhibition by the health enhancement department, child protection department, patient aid fund, Abdullah House, the disability authority, dentistry department and Sabah Hospital’s pharmacy.

Enezi stressed that the conference will focus on children’s rights in health and social care, how to develop them and boost awareness about their significance. In addition, Enezi said the conference will also focus on healthy nutrition for children starting with breastfeeding and positive upbringing through effective communication with children. She also stressed that the conference will highlight the importance of vaccinations and medical tests.

Charities cautioned

The social affairs and labor ministry’s acting undersecretary Hana Al-Hajeri said that the ministry will continue using K-Net, online and electronic collection devices to collect donations during Ramadan. Hajeri urged all licensed charities to only use the aforementioned methods in collecting donations and charity and warned them against receiving any donations from abroad or sending any donations abroad without the ministry’s permission.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi