Pedestrian killed in expressway accident

crimes

KUWAIT: An Indian man died when a police patrol vehicle ran him over while he was crossing Fahaheel Expressway between Sabah Al-Salem and Messilah, said security sources. The patrol driver is being interrogated, the sources said, noting that he initially reported that the man suddenly appeared in front of him.

Officer injured

A female officer was rushed to hospital when a woman wanted for a KD 50,000 financial claim violated the partial curfew and ran her over when stopped at a checkpoint. Case papers indicate that the suspect’s vehicle was stopped during the partial curfew hours by a female captain and a policewoman, who found she did not have any curfew permits and was wanted.

When asked to step out and get into the patrol vehicle, she resisted arrest and drove off, running over the officer and tried to run over the policewoman. The woman was chased all the way to her house, where a police force negotiated with her family before they turned her in. The officer sustained several bruises and injuries in her arm and leg. A case was filed and the suspect was referred to relevant authorities.

Shuwaikh fight

A Syrian mechanic and an Egyptian customer sustained various injuries in a fight, as the latter was not satisfied with the service he received at the former’s garage in Shuwaikh industrial area, said security sources. Case papers indicate that a police force was dispatched to stop the fight and due to their injuries, they were initially taken to hospital for treatment before they were taken to the area’s police station, where the officer in charge tried to make them reconcile, but they refused and insisted on filing a case. – Translated by Kuwait Times from Al-Rai