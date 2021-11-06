DUBAI: Kuwait’s pavilion at Expo Dubai 2020 presents Kuwait’s most prominent landmarks in a creative, unique and distinguished way. Visitors from different ages can see famous destinations in Kuwait throughout a huge, screened wall with many small windows displaying different locations in Kuwait.

The presentation has so far attracted many visitors who walked through its corridors enjoying the Kuwaiti culture, its Arabic and Islamic identity, and its humanitarian contributions through history. – KUNA

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR