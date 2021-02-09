Passengers can choose quarantine hotel category

By Nawara Fattahova

KUWAIT: Starting from Feb 21, 2021, institutional quarantine will be mandatory for all arrivals to Kuwait for seven days, followed by seven days of home quarantine. As the institutional quarantine is at the passenger’s expense, people are interested to know the approximate cost of this requirement.

“The passenger will be able to choose from three categories of hotels – five-star, four-star and three-star. We are working now on the list of hotels that will be included, and it will be announced soon,” Director General of Civil Aviation Yousef Al-Fouzan told Kuwait Times.

However, there are no changes yet in the status of the 35 countries from which direct arrivals are banned, as of publication. Passengers from these countries have to stay for 14 days in a third country before arriving to Kuwait.