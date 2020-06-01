KUWAIT: National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Ali Al-Ghanem attends a parliament session in this file photo. — KUNA

KUWAIT: A motion to grill the education minister will be on agenda of the first forthcoming parliament session, National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Ali Al-Ghanem announced on Sunday. In a statement at Abdullah Al-Salem Hall inside the National Assembly building, Ghanem affirmed his adherence to the parliament by-laws in this respect, notifying His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and the minister to be grilled, Saud Al-Harbi, in addition to including the motion into the agenda of the upcoming parliamentary session.

The National Assembly Bureau was set to hold a meeting yesterday to set a date for the next session, “which may be held either next week or the week after,” he said, indicating that parliamentary committees would need some time to hold their sessions and finalize all required reports under examination, ahead of the session. Article 135 of the National Assembly Bylaw stipulates that, in such cases, the Speaker should inform the prime minister or the concerned minister instantly after receiving the interpellation motion; which in turn should be included in agenda of the coming session to set a date for debating the axis or axes, after listening to a statement by the minister addressed with the motion.

Earlier, it was announced that MP Faisal Al-Kanderi had submitted a motion to the parliament speaker, requesting interpellation of the Minister of Education and Higher Education Dr Saud Al-Harbi. The single-axis motion charges the minister with mismanagement of the educational sector in shadow of the coronavirus crisis. Article 100 of Kuwait Constitution stipulates that each member of the National Assembly has the right to grill the prime minister or members of his cabinet about matters falling within their jurisdictions. — KUNA