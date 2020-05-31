KUWAIT: People line up to use an ATM in Salmiya block 10 on May 29, 2020. —Photo by Fuad Al-Shaikh

KUWAIT: Parallel markets will be able to operate between 6:00 am to 5:30 pm prior to the partial curfew, said the Kuwaiti Municipality Saturday. The policy began yesterday, indicated a municipality press release. The partial curfew will take place between 6:00 pm and until 6:00 am as part of the first stage of the government’s plan to resume normal life. Similar establishments will be operating 24 hours in areas under full lockdown, it added. The Kuwaiti government had recently issued a five-stage plan to bring back some sense of normalcy in the country as part of the measures countering coronavirus (COVID-19) spread. Each stage will take weeks to fulfill and the authorities will determine whether to proceed with easing restrictions according to the situation. —KUNA