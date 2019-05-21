Panel submits ‘4,000 naturalization’ bill to parliament

KUWAIT: Rapporteur of the parliamentary interior and defense committee MP Nayef Al-Merdas said that a bill on granting citizenship to a maximum of 4,000 people had been submitted to the parliament pending approval before the term is concluded. Merdas added that all needed documents and files of those legally qualified for citizenship should be prepared beforehand to avoid excuses of lack of time. “However, according to statements by the head of the illegal residents apparatus before the 2012 parliament, 34,000 bedoons recorded in the 1965 census deserve citizenship,” he underlined.

Separately, Chairman of the parliamentary legislative affairs committee Khaled Al-Shatti said the committee will set a plan for dealing with the request to examine the constitutionality of the grilling motion filed against His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah by MP Abdulkareem Al-Kandari.

In other news, Kuwait Municipality Director Ahmad Al-Manfouhi said investigations concerning building storage areas in Subbiya are still in progress. Responding to an inquiry by municipal councilmember Ahmed Al-Enezi, Manfouhi said the public prosecutor had been notified of the case and that the municipality’s legal department is currently investigating the matter.

By A Saleh