Kuwait Times published a story this week that highlights just one

of the problems many expatriate workers have faced for years,

and even more so during the COVID-19 crisis. The article, published

on Tuesday, September 22, narrates the story of company

employees who were told to work from home during the lockdown,

but according to them, they were never paid for months of work.

While Kuwait’s labor law provides protection to private sector

workers against non-payment of salary, companies often resort to

tricks to circumvent the law and violate employees’ rights in the name

of cutting costs and saving money. In the most recent example, one of

the workers quoted in the article says that his employer asked him to

hand over his ATM card in order for the company to deposit his salary

in the bank, and withdraw it a short while later.



This practice is common in Kuwait. Employers retain employees’

bank cards so that they can transfer salaries and then quickly

retrieve the money. On paper it looks like they are following the law,

since the salaries are transferred. But in reality, the employee never

sees the cash.



When employees report cases of salary non-payment to the Public

Authority of Manpower against their employer, the authority contacts

the company in question and requests bank statements of its workers

to make sure that all staff are paid on time. If the company is found to

have failed to pay its employees, the manpower authority suspends its

file in the system, making them unable to process any labor-related

transactions unless they honor their staff’s contractual obligations.

Here is where the trick comes into play: to avoid this scenario, the

company in question would regularly deposit the salaries in employees’

bank accounts, and then require staff to return the money back,

often threatening them with termination and other retaliatory measures

should they refuse to cooperate.



Knowing that this is arguably the worst time to be without a job as

the pandemic has ravaged the economy and rendered job openings

almost nonexistent in a majority of fields, expatriate workers are left

with no other option but to comply. Termination means end of sponsorship

and their legal status in Kuwait, something no one living here

can afford at a time when the economy is still reeling under the effects

of the COVID-19 pandemic.



There are no official statistics for the number of workers who have

lost their jobs in Kuwait during the crisis, but unofficial estimations

indicate that private companies have already terminated hundreds of

thousands of employees, a vast majority of whom are expatriates, or

have taken other measures such as cutting employees’ salaries and

forcing many to take unpaid leaves. The coronavirus crisis had raised

much debate on whether employees are entitled to wages during the

state-mandated closure of private establishments as a precautionary

measure.



In fact, the government had proposed a draft law stipulating that

businesses affected by the anti-coronavirus measures, including those

who had to completely or partially shut their businesses, can agree

with employees to reduce their salaries throughout the suspension

period up to 50 percent. The draft law was not approved in parliament,

however. And many businesses that were closed by the government

directives also received subsidies from the government during the

period of closure.



Despite the fact that the lockdown and curfew have ended, the

financial repercussions of COVID-19 still linger. Companies are still

losing money, and many people who have lost their jobs are still struggling

to find new ones. With no end in sight to the pandemic and

seemingly no hope that more labor-friendly laws would be introduced

in the near future, expat workers find themselves vulnerable to labor

abuse perhaps even more than ever today.

By Ahmad Jabr

A.jabr@kuwaittimes.net



