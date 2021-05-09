KUWAIT: The Palestinians, once again, proved that Jerusalem is a red line that will not be crossed in any way, Palestinian Ambassador to Kuwait Rami Tahboub said in a statement yesterday. The uprising the holy city is witnessing during these blessed days is a clear message for all those concerned that Jerusalem with its Muslim and Christian sanctities will remain Arab, Muslim and Christian, he added.

The Palestinian people, led by Jerusalemites, will defend their city and sanctities with their bare chests on behalf of the Arab and Muslim nations, and Palestinians will remain the guards of Al-Aqsa Mosque, Dome of the Rock and the Church of Resurrection, he professed.

“The Israeli actions in Jerusalem are a continuation of miserable attempts to impose the status quo and Judaization of the holy city through falsifying facts and the story about Jerusalem, as well as the rabid campaign to replace the original city inhabitants with settlers,” the ambassador said. “The battle of Sheikh Jarrah is another witness that this occupation did not and will not seek anything other than removing the landowners, but this will not materialize and the Palestinian people will remain steadfast defending the soil of Jerusalem regardless of the cost.”

Helping Jerusalem and its sanctities is a national, religious and moral duty of every Arab, Muslim and Christian, as well as every peace lover in this world, as peace starts in Jerusalem and ends in it, the Ambassador declared. “I stand with respect over the stands of the State of Kuwait towards Jerusalem and its sanctities, which issued two statements in one day in support of Jerusalem,” he said.

“This constant and continued stand by the State of Kuwait is the result of the conviction of this country with its wise leadership headed by HH the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and HH the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, that the Palestinian cause will remain the central cause of Kuwait and the Arab nation, and that Jerusalem will remain in Kuwait’s heart forever.”

“I will not forget to express all respect and appreciation to all the people of Kuwait, who since the moment of the battle of Sheikh Jarrah, Damascus Gate and Al-Aqsa Mosque, moved to help their brothers in Jerusalem and flooded social media with their support for their brothers in Palestine,” the ambassador indicated.

“Thanks also to the Kuwait media, which became the spokesperson for Jerusalem and the Arab Palestinian people there. We promise our nation that Jerusalem will remain free and Arab, and the eternal capital of the State of Palestine with the support of the Arab nation, and we will remain the first line of defense for our beloved nation.”