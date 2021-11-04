ROME: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas valued the stance of Kuwait and its people that fully support the Palestinians and their cause. This came during a meeting held Wednesday night between President Abbas and Kuwaiti Ambassador to Italy Sheikh Azzam Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah and other Arab ambassadors accredited to the Vatican on the occasion of his visit to Rome, said a statement by the Kuwaiti embassy.

The statement added that President Abbas expressed his pride in Kuwait’s well-known and firm stance in support of the Palestinian cause, which stems from the originality of Kuwait and its Arab people. Sheikh Azzam stressed Kuwait’s full support to the Palestinian diplomacy at all international forums to achieve just and lasting peace through ending Israeli occupation and the establishment of a Palestinian state in accordance with the international legitimacy. – KUNA