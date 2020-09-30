NABLUS: Palestinians hang a banner with pictures of the late Amir of Kuwait His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat in the West Bank city of Nablus yesterday. — AFP

RAMALLAH: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas mourned the death of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, describing him as “the wise leader and the big brother of the Palestinian people and the Palestinian cause.” Abbas said in a statement, “Palestine has lost with his departure an Arab leader and a leader of humanity who spent his life in the service of his people, his nation and all humanity, and always stood by our national cause, with our Palestinian people, and the just causes of his nation,” according to Palestinian WAFA news agency.

“Our loss of this great Arab leader in this sensitive period of our history is a great loss,” he added, underlining that Palestine stands by Kuwait and its people in these difficult circumstances. Abbas prayed to Allah Almighty to have mercy on him and declared a period of mourning and flags to fly at half-mast.

Meanwhile, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said meanwhile that the late Kuwaiti Amir was a staunch supporter of the Palestinian cause in international conferences. He said His Highness the late Amir had numerous humanitarian achievements in the Palestinian areas. Palestinian factions Fatah and Hamas also mourned the Kuwaiti leaders and paid tribute to him. They highlighted his historic support to the Palestinian cause and contributions to the Palestinian people.