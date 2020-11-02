KUWAIT: Ambassador of Pakistan to Kuwait Syed Sajjad Haider praised yesterday the Kuwait Red Crescent Society’s (KRCS) efforts in providing aid to poverty and disaster stricken countries all over the world. After the meeting with Chairman of KRCS Dr Hilal Al-Sayer, Ambassador Haider stated that Pakistan was grateful to Kuwait’s humanitarian position in assisting their country due to floods that hit Pakistan lately.

During the meeting, the Pakistani Ambassador made note of KRCS’ “generous efforts” and “history in saving people in several countries worldwide.” Meanwhile, Dr Sayer welcomed the Ambassador’s visit, pointing out that KRCS was always eager to extend a helping hand to those afflicted by natural and man-made disasters. – KUNA