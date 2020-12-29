ISLAMABAD: Pakistan yesterday sent 196 medical professionals to Kuwait under an agreement signed between the two countries in July this year. The new batch of medical professionals, which included 41 doctors, 131 nurses and 24 technicians, came under the agreement between Pakistan and Kuwait to combat COVID-19.

Ambassador of Kuwait to Pakistan Nassar Al-Mutairi thanked the Pakistani government for providing medical assistance to his country, saying Kuwait-Pakistan ties were rock-solid and unbreakable. In a statement to KUNA, he said Kuwait will continue to work with the Pakistani government and people to enhance cooperation to combat the coronavirus pandemic and promote cooperation and development in all sectors.

“Thank you to all healthcare workers who selflessly provide their services. You are true heroes and should be recognized as such. Blessings to the medical team. This step will help bring two brotherly countries closer,” the ambassador said. At a pre-departure briefing of the second team of Pakistani medical professionals to Kuwait, the ambassador said the Pakistani workforce in Kuwait will help foster bilateral ties. The collaboration signifies strengthening bilateral relations between Kuwait and Pakistan, Mutairi added.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Pakistan for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari, in a statement to KUNA, said this was an occasion of extreme satisfaction that a Pakistani medical group was leaving for Kuwait to help handle the coronavirus pandemic.

These medical professionals are ambassadors of Pakistan, indicated Bukhari, who called on the group to uphold the highest values and standards of professionalism during their stay in Kuwait. The official expressed gratitude to the Kuwaiti leadership for giving Pakistani healthcare professionals the opportunity to serve Kuwait. “This will further cement our ties and provide an opportunity to enhance cooperation in health and other sectors,” he added.

Pakistan and Kuwait signed a bilateral cooperation memorandum of understanding on recruitment of healthcare experts from Pakistan on July 4, 2020 at the health ministry of Kuwait. Earlier in October, the first batch of 208 Pakistani healthcare professionals reached Kuwait to join hands in the fight against coronavirus. – KUNA