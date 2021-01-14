By Nawara Fattahova

KUWAIT: Director General of the Public Authority for Manpower Ahmad Al-Mousa met with the Ambassador of Pakistan to Kuwait Syed Sajjad Haider and Pakistan’s Deputy Head of Mission Tahreem Ilyas yesterday to discuss issues related to the Pakistani workers in Kuwait, in addition to other topics of common interest. Syed Sajjad Haider hoped that the number of Pakistani laborers in Kuwait would increase in the future.

“Pakistan is ready to provide experienced and skilled manpower according to the demands of the Kuwaiti labor market,” he noted. The meeting was attended by officials from the Public Authority for Manpower including Dr Mubarak Al-Azmi, Jaber Al-Ali, Mohammad Al-Muzeini, and Khaled Al-Sabah.