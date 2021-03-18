ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Kuwait yesterday expressed their desire to promote economic relations with each other during the visit of Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah to Pakistan. Talking to his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi at Pakistan Foreign Office here in Islamabad, the visiting Kuwaiti Foreign Minister said his country wants to promote economic relations with Pakistan.

He appreciated the positive contribution of more than 100,000 expatriate Pakistanis towards the development of the State of Kuwait. He thanked Pakistan for support and cooperation during the global pandemic, in particular in the health sector and food security of Kuwait.

According to the Pakistan Foreign Office, during the meeting, the Foreign Ministers reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations, including cooperation in political, economic, defense, trade and investment sectors, and manpower export, and discussed ways to enhance people-to-people linkages between the two countries. The resolve to continue close collaboration in multilateral forums, in particular the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), was reaffirmed.

During the meeting, Qureshi said that Pakistan is desirous to increase the volume of bilateral trade with Kuwait. He further said, “We are looking forward to the early convening of the Fifth Joint Ministerial Commission between Pakistan and Kuwait.” He said there are vast opportunities of cooperation between the two countries in the areas energy, technology, health, education and defense.

Qureshi pointed out that more than 100,000 Pakistanis living in Kuwait are playing a positive role in the development of the country. He said Pakistan has transformed its geopolitical priorities into geo-economic priorities. The Pakistani Foreign Minister said that Pakistan is facilitating the foreign investment in different sectors of economy, adding that Pakistan’s ranking in the ease of doing business has improved. He welcomed Kuwaiti investment in the country.

The Foreign Minister thanked Kuwait for supporting the Kashmir resolution passed by the OIC foreign ministers at its meeting in Niger. Earlier in the day, the visiting Kuwaiti dignitary reached the Pakistan Foreign Office here in Islamabad where his Pakistani counterpart welcomed him. The visit of the Kuwaiti Foreign Minister comes in the backdrop of the bilateral meeting held with Foreign Minister Qureshi on the sidelines of the 47th Session of OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Niamey, Niger, in November 2020. – KUNA