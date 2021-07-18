KUWAIT: Ambassador of Pakistan to Kuwait Syed Sajjad Haider released the following statement on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha: “On the auspicious occasion of Eid Al-Adha, I extend warm greetings to entire Kuwaiti leadership, government and the brotherly people of the State of Kuwait. I also take this opportunity to congratulate Muslims all over the world on Eid Al-Adha. I extend my warm greetings to all my fellow countrymen residing in Kuwait and appreciate their role in the development of Kuwait.

“We celebrate this special occasion as “Sunat-e-Ibrahimi” in remembrance of the obedience of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and the reverence of Hazrat Ismael (AS), who set an extraordinary example of sacrifice and selflessness. Allah Almighty tested His chosen servants by putting them to various challenges. These great personalities have been fully successful in the tests, giving us a lesson that the key to success is to be steadfast in the face of trials and difficulties and to be ever ready to make any sacrifice.

“This happy occasion will bring a lot of happiness and accomplishments in our lives. We must not forget the deserving people while celebrating the joyful moments. Currently, the world is faced with serious challenge of COVID-19 pandemic and human beings all over the world are suffering due to this pandemic. United, we can defeat this challenge with resolve and commitment.

“On this special occasion we reaffirm our resolve to abide by our religious and national values of peace, prosperity, compassion, commitment to the welfare of society, spirit of sacrifice and universal brotherhood. By the virtue of this blessed day, we pray to Allah Almighty that peace and harmony prevails in our region as well as at global level. May Allah guide us to the peace and prosperity.”