KUWAIT: The Public Authority for Civil Information (PACI) yesterday said that it will not receive any transactions that can be completed through online services provided on its website www.paci.gov.kw. In a press statement, PACI confirmed its commitment to the instructions of the Cabinet to reduce the percentage of workers in government workplaces to 30 percent.

The number of appointments will be reduced in proportion to the work capacity, it added, underlining that no transaction will be received without an appointment. Timings for receiving people with appointments are between 9:00 am to 1:00 pm for Kuwaitis and from 2:00-5:30 pm for residents, and 9:00 am to 1:00 pm at the Jahra branch, it explained. PACI urged everyone to comply with the health authorities’ requirements in order to ensure everybody’s safety. – KUNA