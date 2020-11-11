PACI launches card delivery

KUWAIT: The Public Authority for Kuwaiti Civil Information has contracted a leading company to deliver civil IDs to applicants. The service costs KD 2 per card, with 250 fils for each additional card delivered to the same address. Cards will be delivered within two working days from the date of delivery to the company. The old civil ID – or supporting documents in case the old card is not available – should be handed to the deliveryman to receive the new civil ID card. – KUNA

Earthquake hits Kuwait

KUWAIT: The National Seismic Network, a Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR) affiliate, said yesterday that a 4.6 magnitude earthquake took place southwest of Kuwait. The network’s Director Dr Abdullah Al-Enezi said in a statement the quake occurred 11 km beneath the epicenter at 5:56 pm (local time). People in many areas of Kuwait felt tremors. – KUNA