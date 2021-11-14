KUWAIT: The Public Authority for Civil Information (PACI) yesterday launched a new update of the Kuwait Mobile ID application to include many important modifications and services. In a statement, PACI Director General Musaed Al-Asousi said several features have been added to the 1.9.0 version of the application, namely an integrated e-wallet for various government identities and documents, driving license and birth certificate in the first stage.

The e-wallet allows adding any identity or government document in an easy way and linking it with various government agencies that issue these documents, such as the ministries of interior, health and others, Asousi said. The wallet also provides an interactive way to verify the validity of the document through a QR code, in addition to a liveness detection feature for the registration process, which increases security and privacy during registration, he added.

The ‘forgot password’ feature has also been added to the application, which allows resetting the password through the liveness detection feature, in addition to the third COVID-19 vaccine dose data, Asousi said. This update is a reflection of cooperation of the ministries of interior and health, in line with directives of HH the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah to promote digital transformation. – KUNA