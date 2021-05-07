Kuwait Public Authority for Civil Information (PACI) launched a new update for the (Mobile ID) application to include some important modifications, such as the COVID-19 vaccination status.

This came under the directives of the Minister of Public Works and the Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Public Authority for Civil Information, Dr. Rana Al-Faris, and the Director General of the Authority, Musaed Al-Asousi.

Al-Asousi noted that the app works on all smart device systems (Android, IOS, and Huawei), adding that all COVID-19 vaccination data will appear directly once the application is updated.

The Mobile ID app was launched in accordance with the Cabinet decision to be used as a digital civil card, and the number of its users has exceeded 1,700,000 so far. – KUNA