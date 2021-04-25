KUWAIT: The College of Nursing at the Public Authority for Applied Education and Training (PAAET) has obtained the academic accreditation for the bachelor of nursing program from the American Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN), valid for five years ending in 2025.The Dean of the College, Dr Ali Al-Hajraf, said the College of Nursing is the first college of PAAET to obtain academic accreditation for all of its programs, as this great achievement serves the health sector at the state level, indicating that.

ACEN is considered one of the leading specialized institutions in the world in granting academic accreditation for nursing education programs, and it is one of the two institutions that obtained recognition from the US Department of Education to grant academic accreditation for nursing education programs, Hajraf said.

This accreditation would develop students skills and experiences before joining the labor market, he said, it will also help create a highly professionally qualified and creative human capital that enables them to provide distinguished nursing care that keeps pace with the continuous developments in the nursing profession. The accreditation includes the Bachelor of Nursing with its three options, Bachelor of Nursing, Bachelor of School Nursing and General Nursing Diploma program, Hajraf said.

Hajraf congratulated all the employees and students of the College of Nursing for this long-awaited achievement as he also extended his sincere thanks and appreciation to the PAAET Director General and all concerned departments for the support and facilities they provided to the college and resulted in this achievement.

Furthermore, Hajraf said that ACEN Board of Commissioners had recorded, at the end of its decision, its praise of the College of Nursing’s contribution to the efforts made to confront COVID-19 pandemic through volunteering faculty and students to join the front lines. ACEN added in its report that the college is the first in the Gulf region that resumed studies during the pandemic using e-learning which were available and used in the college since 2016. – KUNA