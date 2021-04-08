Over 706K vaccinated in Kuwait so far 08/04/2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email KUWAIT: More than 706,000 people have received their COVID-19 vaccines in Kuwait, or 16.5 percent of the population, health sources said, adding that vaccination has helped drop ICU occupancy from 252 on April 1 to 207 on April 7. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Online shopping booms in Kuwait amid COVID-19 fears Jordan in security sweep, army cautions king’s half-brother Kuwait welcomes OPEC+ deal, stresses continued cooperation China keen to boost ties with Kuwait, official says Kuwait extends partial lockdown until April 22 Kuwait’s Prime Minister receives visiting South African minister E Paper 8th April 07/04/2021