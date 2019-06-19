KUWAIT: More than 500 people were arrested during a police crackdown in Hawally and Farwaniya governorates yesterday, only two days after 232 people were detained in similar campaigns in the Capital and Ahmadi governorates. Police, led by Interior Ministry Assistant Undersecretary for General Security Affairs Lt Gen Sheikh Faisal Al-Nawaf Al-Sabah, arrested 226 people during a campaign in Salmiya (Block 12) and 296 in Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh for violations that included having expired visas, breaking the residency law, failure to produce documents and absconding among others, the interior ministry announced yesterday. Security authorities are continuing crackdowns on areas with large populations of laborers and suspected illegal workers, the ministry added in a statement.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun