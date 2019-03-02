Traffic-related crimes topped list, followed by assault, theft and others

KUWAIT: Kuwaiti courts dealt with 2,316 juvenile cases for 3,390 suspects in 2018, over 90 percent of which are being trialed as misdemeanors, compared to 224 alleged felonies, official figures revealed. In its annual report, the Ministry of Justice Juvenile Prosecution said a total 1,180 judicial verdicts were reached, including 1,065 legal tests representing 90 percent, and the remaining sent to social care homes (78) and correctional facilities (37).







































Traffic-related crimes topped the list, representing 61.1 percent, followed by assault (14.7 percent), theft (9.8 percent) and other crimes (3.6 percent), namely related to the environment, exposing others to deviation and misdemeanors. The remaining include drugs and alcohol-related (2.7 percent), indecency and reputation-related (2.6 percent), environmental (2.5 percent), course of justice and public servant duty crimes (1.5 percent) and abuse by phone or social media (1.5 percent).

In regards to their ages, those in the higher group, 15-17 year-olds, recorded 67 percent of crimes committed in comparison to 32 percent for the 7-14 year-olds and only 1 percent by children below seven. Young males were responsible for a huge 95 percent majority of these crimes, including some 3,198, compared with 191 females. Since 2012, traffic-related and drug and alcohol-related cases recorded the highest increase – 800 percent and 500 percent respectively.

In regards to traffic-related incidents, the prosecution said it had created a ‘reconciliation initiative,’ which after an investigation, sees the juvenile pay a fee to the General Traffic Department and receive an awareness lecture at the hands of a police officer. The whole procedure takes one day to be completed and results in the case’s termination, the report emphasized. It said that a total 1,430 one-day cases were resolved in 2018, representing 61.7 percent of the total cases registered.

In regards to the number of completed cases, it said these were 98.8 percent in 2018, 98.1 percent in 2017 and 99.8 percent in 2016.The rates of cases securing a final sentence remained somewhat even over the past three years, 92.1 percent in 2018, 92 percent in 2017 and 92.2 percent in 2016.In comparison with another five countries/territories, Kuwait’s 2018 conviction rate came third behind Australia (98 percent) and South Africa (91 percent) respectively, based on 2017 figures. Meanwhile, England and Wales registered 87 percent and Spain 74 percent, based on their own 2018 statistics, according to the report. The report also mentioned that that there no recorded escapes whatsoever from social welfare homes or correctional centers. – KUNA