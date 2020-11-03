KUWAIT: President of the Pakistan Banking and Finance Professional in Kuwait Mohammad Bashir released a statement, in which he commended the cooperation between Kuwait and Pakistan in the medical field, which culminated recently with an agreement by which 221 doctors and other medical staff have arrived from Pakistan to Kuwait to assist in the Gulf states fight against COVID-19.

The long standing strong brotherly relations between Kuwait and Pakistan is once again proven, he said in a statement. Pakistani doctors are among the best in the world, and they are found in mainstream health specializations in developed countries, he said.

The Pakistani doctors who have arrived in Kuwait, and the rest to come later, shall be an added value to Kuwaits health system. We wish that the doctors who have arrived from Pakistan would strengthen the efforts taken by Kuwait to fight against the pandemic of COVID-19. We welcome the newly arrived doctors from Pakistan, and wish them all success on their new endeavor, he concluded.