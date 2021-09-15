By Nawara Fattahova

KUWAIT: Over 1,710 volunteers have already registered with the Kuwait Army after it launched a campaign titled ‘Be One of Them’ earlier this month. Those interested can attend a three-and-a-half month course to become noncommissioned officers or a three-month course to become cadets. The last day for registration is Saturday, September 18, 2021.

Last week, registrations were held at The Avenues mall. Due to the huge level of interest, the army decided to hold another registration session at its premises yesterday. Volunteers had the opportunity to get full information on the allowances and bonuses they will receive during the course and after completing it to get employed in the army.

Interested volunteers can register online at https://vc.kuwaitarmy.gov.kw. After registering, they will receive an SMS text to undergo medical checkups. This will be followed by a final interview to be accepted for the course.