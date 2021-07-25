AMMAN: Head of Kuwait Red Crescent Society’s (KRCS) mission to Jordan Farouq Khazal said yesterday that more than 10,000 people from Syrian refugees and other vulnerable members of the society benefited from the society’s Adhahi 2021 sacrificial meat project. Khazal said – in conclusion of the four day program – that the team distributed sacrificial meat on refugees living in random camps including women, elderly and disabled people in different Jordanian provinces.

Before moving to camps in Amman, Madaba, and Al-Karak provinces, KRCS had distributed portions of sacrificial meat on women, men, children at Jordan Deaf Club, he noted. In cooperation with Jordan Red Crescent Society, KRCS worked on beneficiary lists that would give priority to the less fortunate and most needy people.

Khazal valued the continuous partnership between KRCS and its Jordanian counterpart in implementing aid and humanitarian programs in the Hashemite Kingdom, praising in the same time, the efforts of Kuwaiti Embassy in Jordan in facilitating the KRCS mission and it is supervising the distribution process. On Tuesday, KRCS launched Adhahi 2021 project in presence of the Kuwaiti Ambassador to the Hashemite Kingdom Aziz Al-Daihani in coordination with Jordan Red Crescent that extended for the past four days in different parts of the Kingdom. – KUNA