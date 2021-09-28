KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received yesterday a cable of congratulations from His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, on the first anniversary of his office assumption. In the cable, His Highness the Crown Prince expressed his sincere wishes for His Highness the Amir, with full health and wellness, and for the State of Kuwait further progress, growth and prosperity under his wise leadership. His Highness the Amir sent a cable to His Highness the Crown Prince, thanking him for his kind feelings, wishing him a long healthy life.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Amir received a congratulatory cable from National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem yesterday on the occasion of the first anniversary of His Highness’ assumption of office. Ghanem wished His Highness a long healthy life and more development for Kuwait. His Highness the Amir sent a cable to Speaker Ghanem, thanking him and the MPs for their kind feelings.

Furthermore, His Highness the Amir received a congratulatory cable from Chief of Kuwait National Guard His Highness Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah on the occasion. His Highness Sheikh Salem expressed his gratitude for His Highness Sheikh Sabah’s wise leadership and great achievements. His Highness the Amir sent a cable to His Highness Sheikh Salem Al-Ali, thanking him for his kind feelings. His Highness the Amir also prayed to Allah to protect Kuwait’s peace and security and wished His Highness Sheikh Salem a long healthy life.

Moreover, His Highness the Amir received a cable from His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, congratulating him on the same occasion. In the cable, His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad appreciated His Highness the Amir’s sincere efforts to push forward the country’s national development process, while commending the achievements made so far in various fields. In reply, His Highness the Amir sent His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad a cable thanking and appreciating him for his kind sentiments.

His Highness the Amir also received a cable from His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, congratulating him on the first anniversary since he came to power. In the cable, His Highness the Prime Minister said he is proud of His Highness the Amir’s wise leadership and directions, appreciating the country’s national development thanks to his farsightedness and relentless efforts for wider development horizons.

His Highness the Prime Minister wished His Highness the Amir good health and wellbeing, and security and peace for the dear nation. His Highness the Amir replied by sending His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled a thank-you letter appreciating his noble feelings and wishing more development accomplishments in the country.

Outstanding achievements

Following a long list of outstanding achievements, Kuwait has pledged allegiance to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah as the country’s ruler on September 29, 2020, after the passing of the late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. On that day, the first anniversary of which falls today, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad was named as the country’s 16th ruler amid a smooth transition as usual when the new Amir takes charge of the State after his predecessor.

At that time, the government held a special session and named His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad as Amir, in line with Kuwait’s Constitution and Article Four of law No 4 issued in 1964. As a result, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad was chosen as the country’s ruler after 54 years of service under several Kuwaiti rulers, gaining him confidence of all rulers. He was appointed Governor of Hawally, then Minister of Interior, Minster of Defense, Minister of Social Affairs and Public Work, Deputy Chief of National Guards and Deputy Prime Minister and finally Minister of Interior.

Before being named Amir, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad was appointed as the Crown Prince, in line with the Amiri Decree issued by the late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad on February 7, 2006, and held that position for 14 years. As Crown Prince, His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad backed the late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and contributed to development of the country, and maintaining its stability and security. On September 30, 2020, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad was sworn in as the country’s new ruler before a National Assembly special session held in accordance with the 60th Article of the Constitution.

Period of progress

Under the era of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad, the country has begun a historic period of construction and progress towards a prosperous future, in completion of the phases started by his predecessors. His Highness the Amir paid much attention to local issues; as he is keen on all details related to the country’s affairs and citizens’ matters, in addition to the ongoing conditions facing the world due to the coronavirus that prompted His Highness the Amir to instruct officials to do their best to curb the pandemic’s repercussions in the country.

On economy, His Highness the Amir inspired the concerned bodies to make efforts that contribute to spurring the economic sectors and developing their products and services as well as creating competitive investment opportunities, in addition to paying attention to the industrial and agricultural sectors and developing their products and exports. Furthermore, His Highness the Amir paid much attention to youth and directed officials to take care of this segment of society and open future horizons for them through providing them with the best academic and scientific methods, and boosting Kuwait’s values amongst them to help them take part in the country’s process of construction and development.

On media, His Highness the Amir has stressed the importance of national responsibility put on media institutions’ shoulders to highlight the country’s issues and concerns of citizens. His Highness the Amir was keen on honoring those who made outstanding achievements and pioneering initiatives to encourage them for further excellence and success so as to partake in developing and enhancing their country’s status in international arenas.

Gulf reconciliation

Kuwait’s mediation efforts, started during the late Amir’s era and intensified by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad, and succeeded in reaching the Gulf reconciliation and consequently signing the Al-Ula agreement on January 5, 2021, on the sidelines of the GCC Summit hosted by Saudi Arabia. Kuwait has played a key role in making that paramount step. His Highness the Amir has been maintaining Kuwait’s policy in terms of its ties with Arab countries and keen on coordination and constructive cooperation with the Arab leaders in all issues to resolve the problems facing the Arab nation, giving top priority to the Palestinian cause as the Arab central issue.

Under the leadership of His Highness the Amir, Kuwait has maintained its long-standing policy in terms of respecting the countries’ sovereignty, and avoid interfering in their domestic affairs, sticking to international legitimacy, maintaining international security and peace, and settling the conflicts amongst countries through dialogue and peaceful ways. His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad was born on June 25, 1937 as the sixth son of late Amir Sheikh Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah who is the 10th Amir of the country from 1921-1950.

Since the country’s independence, His Highness the Amir has worked in politics since he was appointed by the late Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah as Governor of Hawally on February 12, 1962. He maintained that post until March 19, 1978, when he was named as interior minister in the era of the late Amir Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. On January 26, 1988, he was appointed as defense minister and minister of social affairs and work on April 20, 1991, after the liberation of Kuwait from the Iraqi invasion.

From October 16, 1994, he was named as deputy chief of National Guard and interior minister on July 13, 2003, then First Deputy Prime Minister along with the interior ministry portfolio on October 16, 2003. He maintained in that post until he was named as the Crown Prince in 2006. His Highness the Amir is highly characterized by enhancing values and principles, and believes in the unity, cooperation and cohesion amongst all Kuwaitis that contribute to strengthening, developing, progressing the country. – KUNA