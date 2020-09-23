KUWAIT: When it comes to entry level smartphones, the usual consensus is to expect limited or downgraded features in a basic design, focusing more in functionality than appearance. However, Huawei’s Y series is known for breaking that stereotype, introducing more devices into its successful Y series with powerful features, great performance and stunning good looks. The latest addition to the series, the HUAWEI Y9a, continues this trend with a solid 64MP Quad Camera, 40W HUAWEI SuperCharge, powerful performance and a gorgeous design up its sleeve. We got our hands on this SuperCamera SuperCharge smartphone and here is our verdict.

64MP Quad Camera

Huawei is known for putting powerful camera setups in almost all of its smartphones. This continues in the entry-level segment as well, with Y series phones boasting powerful camera setups. The newly launched HUAWEI Y9a, comes with a 64MP Quad Camera setup that can capture key moments anytime, anywhere. This camera setup packs a 64MP Main Camera, 8MP Ultra Wide Angle Lens, 2MP Depth Lens and a 2MP Macro Lens, all of which work together for an all-scenario photography experience.

The main 64MP camera is fitted with f/1.8 aperture lens for high resolution photography with rich and enhanced details. The 8MP Ultra Wide Angle lens on the other hand packs f/2.4 lens and offers 120 degree field of view with support for wide angle recording as well. The 2MP Depth lens contributes towards bokeh effects and works with the main camera for beautiful portrait shots with blurred backgrounds, while the 2MP Macro Lens allows for close up shots up to 4cm close.

A key highlight of the camera setup is the Super Night Mode, which uses the main camera and large sensors to enable an amazing low-light photography experience. This is paired with high ISO of 51200, AIS and AI multi-frame noise reduction for better image stabilization and for a brighter shot, no matter how dark the subject is. Additionally, the HUAWEI Y9a uses Smart Snapshot to detect the subject as well and can change the shooting modes accordingly. This includes five shooting modes of children, pets, sports, flowers and landscapes and over ten shooting scenarios such as playing, sports, jumping, cycling and more.

Up front, the 16MP front camera with AI Beauty 5.1 also ensures stunning selfies with every click. The newly upgraded AI Beauty 5.1 algorithm tailors to the user’s age and gender to create perfect skin under high-resolution lens, by enhancing aspects like skin texture, eyebrows, hair and more.

Super Performance

Since more tasks are done on the go on smartphones these days, it is a given that a user’s smartphone should be reliable with long lasting battery life, ample amounts of storage and provides a powerful performance. However, entry-level phones usually don’t get these features. The HUAWEI Y9a on the other hand, packs in the 40W HUAWEI SuperCharge, a feature usually seen on higher end phones, to ensure that users can charge up their smartphones quickly, up to nearly 70% in just 30 minutes.

This is crucial to the large 4200mAh battery that the HUAWEI Y9a packs in, both which work together for extended periods of intensive use. This is further complemented by the HUAWEI AI Power Saving Technology, which optimizes battery use for a further enhanced user experience.

With users today depending on the smartphone for more activities on the go, ample amount of storage and enough memory to run tasks efficiently is also a key factor for choosing a smartphone. The HUAWEI Y9a takes this into consideration and packs in 128GB of storage, which is perfect for high quality music, movies, games and more. This can be further expanded to 256GB with a memory card as well. On memory front, the HUAWEI Y9a comes with 8GB of RAM which supports the overall performance and enables better background multi-tasking.

Charming Flagship Design ID

The HUAWEI Y9a boasts a large 6.63 inch Ultra FullView display with an FHD resolution of 2400 x 1800 for an immersive viewing experience. Thanks to its minimal bezels, the HUAWEI Y9a provides a screen-to-body ratio of 92.02 percent, which is perfect for watching videos, playing games or even working on the go.

What makes the HUAWEI Y9a stand out from other phones in its segment is in fact its Halo Ring design, which is reminiscent of the flagship HUAWEI Mate 30 series which puts the camera hardware together surrounded by an outer ring engraved through a unique coating process. This layout is not only symmetrical, but also gives a trendy and pleasing feeling, mainly due to its exquisite craftsmanship. The colors also contribute to its unique look. The Midnight Black, Space Silver and Sakura Pink each have its own captivating look, representing the night sky, star studded space and cherry blossoms respectively.

The HUAWEI Y9a boasts an ergonomic 3D arc design overall, which provides a robust frame in a glossy, glass-like finish. The body features a two-in-one fingerprint reader and power button on the side, which quickly unlocks the phone with a light tap. The side mounted fingerprint reader contributes to the streamlined look of the phone and improves the aesthetic on the back with the Halo design in the center.

Our Verdict

Along with all of this features paired with an overall smooth and intelligent user experience with the help of EMUI 10.1, the HUAWEI Y9a is one of the best entry level smartphones out there. Be it for casual use or even for intensive performance, the HUAWEI Y9a delivers on all fronts. The HUAWEI Y9a also comes with HUAWEI AppGallery preinstalled, so you can easily search and download all your favorite apps. You can also download Petal Search, which complements the HUAWEI AppGallery and provides access to a million apps complete with an easy to use search widget for the home screen as well.