I was up all night waiting as I was told my daughter-in-law was admitted to hospital in labor. I stayed up with the phone in my hand, sending messages and making calls. Hours went by until finally a message came with the picture and sound of a baby angel, declaring that Lana just arrived. Excitement did not subside; rather I became restless. I wanted to see my granddaughter and inquire about her mother’s health. But even here corona had its head right in my face telling me to stay put – you are not going anywhere.

There is no doubt that among the most valuable blessings God has bestowed on us is children, and with them came a major responsibility to raise them the right way or at least to our liking. Parents are always in search of methods on how to raise children the right way. This is a responsibility of a high magnitude, bearing in the continued fast changes in the world.

Parents, while attempting to bring up their children as they like, still make mistakes, as some tend to treat their children harshly to the point of beating, while others go to the other extreme of pampering, while a third type keep comparing their children with others, ignoring the various differences that actually should be considered. We should mention that there are those who prefer some of their children over others and this could have a devastating effect on them and may cause complicated behavioral problems.

Experts recommend that parents start at an early age and emphasize the importance of the first years of childhood, and that what was started should be followed in later stages. At this point, parents must stay away from extremely strict and threatening methods, and the same goes for being too lenient. Parents must justify their decisions towards certain issues in order to suppress the curiosity instinct children have, and this helps to keep the children from being disobedient, while at the same time, parents must keep in mind that they are always examples in front of their children. Parents are actually the source of correct behavior.

Fathers and mothers must keep in mind that one complements the other in decisions for their children and to get to know their requirements and problems, and this leads to taking the right decisions that achieve their wishes in a safe environment. We as parents must be aware that our children will learn not only from us at home, but they will absorb much of their knowledge from external influences such as friends, schools and worship places, which will constitute a major portion of their culture.

Final word: “Wealth and children are [but] adornment of the worldly life. But the enduring good deeds are better to your Lord for reward and better for [one’s] hope.” – Holy Quran (18:46)