By Nawara Fattahova

KUWAIT: The Kuwaiti movie ‘Oscar’ is now showing in Kuwait’s cinemas. Produced by VO platform, the movie premiered on Thursday night at the Grand Cinemas in Hamra Tower. The hourlong thriller is also available on the VO platform. Starring popular Kuwait actors Abdulrahman Al-Aqel, Shaima Sulaiman, Mohammed Al-Hmeli, Esam Al-Kadhemi, Hussein Awadh and others, Oscar is directed by Mohammed Al-Hmeli and written by Haya.

“The idea of the movie is very simple. It’s based on suspense. I expect it will attain great success. I always feel anxious after I present any new work, whether people will like it or not,” Aqel said during the premiere of the movie. “Young Kuwaitis are very active in the film industry now, which was not very popular in the past. We have many excellent actors and directors in Kuwait, such as Al-Hmeli, who directed a film for the first time. I expect to see more local films in the future,” he added.

Oscar is about an actor Fawzi (Aqel), loved by fans, who is exposed by a young woman pretending to be his fan. The popular star, who owns a production company, made some mistakes in the past and is now facing problems with his business and wife. He then meets a young fan, who insists to take his phone number and address. One night when he is drunk, the fan comes to his office, exploits the situation and records his confessions. Oscar is one of the new Kuwaiti films produced by VO platform.