PHILADELPHIA: Austin Hays hit an inside-the-park homer to lead off the 10th inning, lifting the visiting Baltimore Orioles to a 10-9 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday. With Andrew Velazquez stationed on second base to begin the 10th, Hays’ liner off Deolis Guerra (1-2) was misplayed by diving center fielder Roman Quinn.

The ball found its way to the wall, and Hays motored around the bases to give Baltimore a two-run lead despite only one batter coming to the plate. The unconventional offense allowed Cole Sulser (1-1) to pick up his first career win despite allowing a tying two-run single to Didi Gregorius in the ninth inning. Paul Fry surrendered an RBI single to Jay Bruce in the bottom of the 10th before Travis Lakins induced Rhys Hoskins to ground out with runners on second and third to secure the first save of his career.

Renato Nunez collected three hits and two RBIs, and Pedro Severino had an infield single that plated two runs in the eighth inning for the Orioles, who recorded 16 hits en route to winning their third in a row. Bryce Harper belted a two-run homer and Jean Segura and Bruce also went deep for the Phillies, who have lost three of their past four games.

ROCKIES 8, DIAMONDBACKS 7

Nolan Arenado homered, Charlie Blackmon and Raimel Tapia had three hits apiece, and Colorado held on to beat Arizona in Denver. The score was 2-2 before the Rockies scored six times in the eighth inning. The Diamondbacks responded with five runs in the ninth before Colorado reliever Daniel Bard entered with runners at the corners and two outs. Bard struck out Stephen Vogt looking at a 2-2 slider to earn his first save.

The win went to Carlos Estevez (1-0). Colorado’s Garrett Hampson and Trevor Story had two hits each. Blackmon extended his hit streak to 15 games and raised his average to .500, tops in the majors. Christian Walker homered among his two hits, Carson Kelly also went deep, Starling Marte had three hits and Tim Locastro added two hits for the Diamondbacks. Kevin Ginkel (0-1) took the loss.

ANGELS 6, A’S 0

Dylan Bundy struck out 10 and allowed just four hits over seven scoreless innings to lead Los Angeles past Oakland in Anaheim, Calif. The Angels offense gave Bundy plenty of support, getting home runs from Jason Castro, Anthony Rendon, David Fletcher and Brian Goodwin among 12 hits. Castro, Rendon, Shohei Ohtani and Albert Pujols each finished with two hits. It was the second stellar performance in a row for Bundy, who was coming off a complete-game victory Thursday against the Seattle Mariners. He struck out 10 in that game, too. He walked just one Oakland batter.

PADRES 6, DODGERS 2

Manny Machado hit a grand slam and Garrett Richards delivered a strong six innings as visiting San Diego continued to show its potential with a victory over Los Angeles. Jurickson Profar also hit a home run for the Padres, who won for the fourth time in five games and picked up their third victory in five games against the Dodgers this season. Machado went deep in the third inning against his former team, his fifth of the season and also his fifth against the Dodgers since moving to the Padres as a free agent in February 2019. Chris Taylor and Austin Barnes each had two hits and an RBI for the Dodgers while Justin Turner doubled in the second inning for his 1,000th career hit.

RAYS 8, RED SOX 2

Visiting Tampa Bay scored six runs in its second straight decisive seventh inning in a victory over Boston. The Rays had a two-run seventh Monday in the series opener to break open a 5-5 tie en route to an 8-7 win, then scored six times in the frame Tuesday while holding a 2-1 lead to put away the game and win their fourth straight. Michael Chavis (triple), Andrew Benintendi and Jonathan Arauz had two hits each for Boston, which lost for the third time in four tries.

CUBS 7, INDIANS 1

Jon Lester continued his strong start to the season with six solid innings, while Jason Heyward homered and had four RBIs as visiting Chicago returned to action with a win over Cleveland. After their weekend series in St. Louis was postponed due to the Cardinals’ continued COVID-19 issues, the Cubs didn’t show much rust during their first game in five days. Lester (2-0) set the tempo, allowing one run on three hits and two walks. Heyward had three hits. The Indians, who entered winners in two straight and five of six, got a sixth-inning sacrifice fly from Franmil Reyes for their only run of the night. With two of Cleveland’s four hits in the game, Reyes is 9 for 18 in the last five contests.

BLUE JAYS 5, MARLINS 4 (10 INNINGS)

Travis Shaw singled with the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the 10th inning, giving Toronto the win over Miami in Buffalo. Danny Jansen sacrificed to send pinch runner Anthony Alford to third, after he began the 10th inning at second. Left-hander Stephen Tarpley (2-1) walked Cavan Biggio, and Bo Bichette was intentionally walked to load the bases. Shaw then took a 2-2 curveball to right field, ending the game. Bichette hit a three-run homer for the Blue Jays, who took a 4-1 lead into the ninth. A.J. Cole (1-0) pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings to get the win. Miami’s Francisco Cervelli hit a three-run homer with two out in the ninth against Anthony Bass.

YANKEES 9, BRAVES 6

Aaron Judge hit his major-league-leading ninth homer, Luke Voit hit a three-run homer, and New York beat Atlanta Braves to improve to 5-0 at Yankee Stadium. Yankees starter Jordan Montgomery (2-1) allowed three runs on four hits in six innings. The left-hander struck out four, walked one and threw 78 pitches. Zack Britton breezed through a perfect ninth and notched his sixth save. Braves starter Touki Toussaint (0-1) allowed six runs (five earned) on four hits in four innings. Atlanta scratched Ronald Acuna Jr. due to a sore left wrist shortly before first pitch.

RANGERS 4, MARINERS 2

Nick Solak went 3-for-4 with three RBIs as Texas defeated Seattle in Arlington, Texas. Edinson Volquez (2-1) got the victory with one-third of an inning of relief. Rangers left-hander Mike Minor threw four scoreless innings of one-hit ball but was replaced after throwing 76 pitches as he was on a strict pitch count. The Rangers scored two runs in the first and two more in the third off Mariners left-hander Marco Gonzales (2-2), who allowed four runs on seven hits in five innings, with one walk and two strikeouts.

BREWERS 6, TWINS 4

Jedd Gyorko hit a two-run, tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning, and Manny Pina hit two home runs as Milwaukee rallied for a victory over visiting Minnesota. Avisail Garcia had three hits, including a solo homer, for the Brewers. Devin Williams (1-1) picked up the win with one inning of scoreless relief, and Josh Hader struck out three in the ninth inning for his third save. Eddie Rosario hit two home runs and drove in three runs, Byron Buxton had three hits and a stolen base, and Jorge Polanco homered and had two hits for the Twins, who lost for the fifth time in their past six games.

NATIONALS 2, METS 1

Max Scherzer, hobbled his previous two starts by a right hamstring injury, threw six solid innings and Trea Turner homered on the second pitch of the game as Washington edged host New York to take the first two games of the four-game series. Scherzer (1-1) wasn’t at his most effective, when he threw 60 pitches in the first two innings and 105 pitches overall, but his fastball was clocked as high as 98 mph, 5-6 mph faster than his previous start.

He allowed one run on six hits and two walks while striking out seven. Daniel Hudson pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to earn his third save. Turner’s homer off Rick Porcello (1-2) was his first leadoff homer of the season and the 10th of his career. Victor Robles had an RBI single in the second. Howie Kendrick had three hits for the Nationals, while Robles and Turner had two hits each. The Mets have lost nine of 13.

WHITE SOX 8, TIGERS 4

Eloy Jimenez drove in four runs, including a three-run homer in his first at-bat, and Chicago cruised to a victory over host Detroit. Jose Abreu supplied three hits, two runs scored and two RBIs for the White Sox, who had lost five of their previous six outings. Chicago had an offensive outburst after scoring 11 runs during its slide. White Sox starter Gio Gonzalez allowed two runs on six hits in 4 2/3 innings. Austin Romine homered and drove in three runs for the Tigers, who saw their four-game winning streak snapped. Harold Castro added a pinch-hit, run-scoring single. – Reuters