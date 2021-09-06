By B Izzak

KUWAIT: A number of opposition lawmakers yesterday lashed back at National Assembly Speaker Marzouk Al-Ghanem, who spoke of a political breakthrough in the country, saying that the only solution to the country’s political crisis is through the departure of the speaker and the prime minister. Ghanem said on Sunday that a number of initiatives had been floated during the parliamentary recess with the aim of achieving a breakthrough for the country’s political deadlock.

The speaker said he was confident that some positive results will appear before the start of the next Assembly term in late October. He did not provide any details about the initiatives. Ghanem also lashed out at the opposition, charging them of obstructing all goodwill initiatives to resolve the political standoff.

But MP Marzouq Al-Khalifa accused Ghanem of protecting corrupt officials and insisted the main demand of the opposition will remain “the departure of the speaker and prime minister”. Former opposition MP Riyadh Al-Adasani insisted that the “real breakthrough is in the departure of the speaker and the prime minister”, and also through substantial change to governance policies.

MP Khaled Al-Otaibi said what has put the country into this situation are those who breached the constitution and prevented grillings, adding that “no solution will come from those who manufacture crises”, a clear reference to the Assembly speaker.

MP Mohammad Al-Mutair said the announcements from Ghanem are not new, charging him of standing against the people and the constitution. He said the prime minister should know there will be understanding only with those who respect the constitution. Leading opposition MP Shuaib Al-Muwaizri accused Ghanem of “destroying the country and the constitution” and of creating crises and problems, calling for his resignation.

Meanwhile, Ghanem yesterday denied a press report that he made contacts with former prominent opposition MP Musallam Al-Barrak, who has been living in exile for the past three years. Ghanem said on Twitter that he categorically denies the report. Barrak’s group, the Popular Action Movement, also denied the report in a statement.

Barrak and about a dozen former opposition MPs and activists have been living in self-exile in Turkey since the summer of 2018 to escape jail terms passed by Kuwait’s top court for taking part in storming the National Assembly building in late 2011 following an anti-corruption protest. Opposition MPs have been campaigning to secure the return of the exiles, but their efforts have been unsuccessful so far.