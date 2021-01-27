By B Izzak

KUWAIT: Opposition MP Musaed Al-Mutairi yesterday announced he will file a new grilling against His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah over what he claimed his refusal to cooperate on issuing a general pardon law for activists and ex-MPs.

His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled said that the grilling is “welcome” as long as it is in line with the constitution, adding that issuing general pardon legislation in accordance with the constitution is in the hands of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. He added that MPs however can submit a draft law for the general pardon law and will be debated in the national assembly.

Opposition lawmakers have however accused the government of failing to cooperate on issuing the law which will benefit a number of former MPs and activists who have been living in exile for the past two and a half years to escape long jail terms.

Mutairi said that all Kuwaitis were proud that their government mediated a Gulf reconciliation earlier this month between Qatar and Saudi Arabia and its partners who had boycotted Qatar. But, Kuwaitis are wondering that the same government has failed to make a reconciliation with the people by agreeing on the general pardon law, the lawmaker said.

A number of opposition MPs immediately said they will support the grilling. A few weeks ago, three opposition lawmakers filed to grill the prime minister, leading to his resignation which was accepted by His Highness the Amir who later renamed His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled to form the new cabinet.