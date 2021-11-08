DUBAI: The Opportunity Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020 provides visitors with an inspiring experience that addresses the most important global challenges of our time and what can be achieved when individuals and societies work hand in hand to build a better future. The pavilion takes its visitors on an interactive display journey through three halls representing basic human needs, water, food and energy, which are part of the sustainable development goals.

During their visit to the pavilion, visitors live an inspiring, interactive journey with people from all over the world who have turned their dreams into reality by implementing their projects with the least number of resources, which in turn made a great change in their local communities and from there it moved to the public good. – KUNA