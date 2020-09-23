KUWAIT: Global technology brand, OPPO, yesterday announced the launch of OPPO Reno4 Series in the Middle East. The OPPO Reno4 Series which includes Reno4 Pro 5G, Reno4 Pro and Reno4, make it easier than ever to capture creative portraits and imaginative videos at night. Starting today, 23 September and exclusively for a week, customers will be rewarded when they pre-order their new Reno4 smartphone – available while stocks last across major retailers and e-commerce platforms in Kuwait.

At an interactive and engaging virtual event titled, ‘Own the Night’ on 22 September, OPPO unveiled its Ultra Night Wide-angle Video and other engaging videography functions that gives every user a chance to make their night come alive in their own unique way. The event also revealed touch-free interactions and made this flagship feature more easily accessible to a greater market place, powered by an AI-enhanced Smart Sensor that allows the phone to be controlled with a wave, and an AI algorithm secures the phone from peeping eyes.

Ethan Xue, President of OPPO Middle East and Africa said, “The Reno Series has always been a pathbreaker in smartphone camera technology and Reno4 Series carries on Reno3’s legacy of pioneering the mobile photography, with new videography features and portrait shooting that enable users shoot a comprehensive range of scenes. Designed for personality and style, the Reno4 Pro 5G not only delivers powerful performance but also enables a connected lifestyle through the power of 5G. Living up to OPPO’s mission of elevating life through technological artistry, OPPO’s Reno4 Series introduces fun and new ways to ‘own the night’ by using the trendy phone’s innovative technology to express their creativity.”

Make your night alive with trendsetting design

The Reno4 Series pushes the boundaries of industrial design by packing a powerhouse of components into a slim and sleek design. A brand-new patent-applied technique introduces a gradient color in a perfect combination of matte and glitter. Reno4 Pro 5G weighs 172g at 7.6mm, while Reno4 Pro weights 161g and is 7.7mm thin. A 90Hz 3D Curved Screen elevates the premium look and feel of the phones and a unique gradient color on the back cover would certainly elevate your style in all angles.

Inspired by the tranquility of nature, Reno4 Pro 5G comes in Galactic Blue and Space Black, with the Galactic Blue crafted with the patent-applied ‘Reno Glow’ process, which achieves both a matte finish with a subtle glittery detail, almost like tiny diamonds are embedded on the back cover, and is more resistant to fingerprints and scratches. Reno4 Pro comes in two premium colors, Galactic Blue and Starry Night, which convey an innate peacefulness, but like a blank canvas brings out the user’s artistic side.

Equipped with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, Reno4 is 7.7mm thick, fitting easily in the hand or and pocket, while it’s 165g light weight ensures that the user will never tire holding it. For trendsetting looks, Reno4 comes in two colors: Galactic Blue and Space Black. Galactic Blue offers a vibrant and glossy look with subtle glittery details, and the looming OPPO monogram on Space Black adds a sense of mystery, offering a more premium appearance and great in-hand feel.

Make your night alive with Brilliant Videography and Portraits Continuing to strengthen its foothold with smartphone imaging technology, the Reno4 Series leads the way with exceptional night videography and portrait shooting capabilities. Reno4 Pro 5G is further enhanced with a customized, ultra-wide, ultra-powerful Sony IMX708 image sensor with laser detection auto-focus (LDAF). At 1/2.3 inches, the larger sensor gathers more light making it ideal for brighter night videos or photos. OPPO Reno4 Pro and Reno4 feature a Quadcam matrix, including a 48MP primary camera, 8MP ultra wide-angle camera, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP mono lens, in addition to a 32MP front camera.

Creative Filming: With the increasing popularity of short video platforms in the region, including TikTok and Instagram stories, the Reno4 Series enables users to effortlessly express their own unique style and share their creativity with the world. For OPPO Reno4 Pro 5G, the scene-stealer Ultra Night Wide-angle Video enables everyone to take stunning videos at night, and there’s a suite of playful videography features to capture your life and memories more vividly. On Reno4 Pro and Reno4, the epic slow-motion shots in the thick of the action, whether sprinkling water or colored powder, are made possible with the 960fps Smart Slow Motion, and the Ultra Steady Video 3.0 enables steady videos of high-intensity activities while walking, running or cycling.

Colourful Shots: On Reno4 Pro and Reno4, the all-new AI Color Portrait Mode on both photo and video function mutes the background into black and white while keeping the subject in real color. The Monochrome Video feature retains only the red, green or blue colors in the video, while turning the others black and white, which produces an effect that resembles a blockbuster video.

Brilliant Night Shots: Mastering nighttime portrait shots is a breeze with Night Flare Mode on Reno4 Pro and Reno4, which applies artistic neon effects against the backdrop of streetlights and makes the subject brighter at the same time. In addition, Ultra Night Selfie Mode and Ultra Dark Mode capture clearer and brighter night shots using both the front and rear cameras. Make your night alive with AI-enhanced smart sensor

In order to truly keep up with the personality of the youth, the Reno4 offers life conveniences that are hard to dismiss. The phones are equipped with an AI-enhanced Smart Sensor to perform functions like Smart Spying Prevention, Smart AirControl, Smart Rotation and Smart Always-on Display. With Smart Spying Prevention the sensor automatically hides content when it detects that anyone other than the owner is peeking at the phone. Smart AirControl is a futuristic way to answer a call or scroll through social media apps with just a wave of the hand.

Make your night alive with a phone that keeps up with you The new Reno4 Pro 5G is configured with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G integrated 5G chip, while both the Reno4 and Reno4 Pro smartphones will be packed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G. On top of that, OPPO’s best-in-class fast charging technology will reach more consumers in the Middle East through the Reno4 Pro 5G and Reno4 Pro. With 65W SuperVOOC Flash Charger, just five minutes of charging gives four hours of YouTube watching, and 36 minutes gives a full charge.

Additional power saving solutions such as Super Power Saving Mode allows users to chat on WhatsApp for 1.5 hours or make calls for up to 77 minutes with only 5 percent of battery. Super Nighttime Standby ensures that only 2% of battery is consumed for around eight hours at night, so that users won’t need to worry about power draining out even if they forget to charge the phone at night. The Reno4 Series will be available for pre-order in Kuwait from 23 September 2020.