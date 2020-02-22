Operations recommence at Khafji in preparation for production resumption

By A Saleh

KUWAIT: Khafji joint oil production operations have resumed as a prelude to resuming production, said informed sources, noting that the operations have started gradually pending achieving the targeted production in phases. “We have celebrated resumption of production, and operations are proceeding gradually,” the sources added, noting that daily production is expected to reach 50,000 barrels today.

Campaigns on massage parlors

The Ministry of Interior’s (MoI) residency investigations department decided intensifying inspection campaign on various spas and massage centers and forming a special committee to monitor them to prevent vice. The department’s instructions pointed out that the Ministry of Health (MoH) had recently notified MoI of the detection of HIV cases, and related investigations showed that most of those infected worked in spas.

“Those arrested confessed that homosexual relations are practiced in spas for money, and this is how they got the virus,” the department explained, noting that investigations also showed that customers of these spas belong to all age categories and marital statuses. “Married cases can spread this dangerous and infectious disease to their spouses and the entire society very quickly,” the department warned. The department said spas have been remarkably mushrooming in various areas and have turned into brothels, especially since the majority of their staff members are “feminine-like males.”

Neighbors fight

A Lebanese man was brutally beaten by his Yemeni neighbor, who broke his collarbone in a fight over a parking space in the building where they live. The victim presented a medical report with his injuries and filed a case at Maidan Hawally police station.