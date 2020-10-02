VIENNA: OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo eulogizes Kuwait’s late Amir His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. — KUNA

VIENNA: The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries’ (OPEC) Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo said that the demise of Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah was a great loss not only to Kuwait but also to the whole world. Barkindo made that a statement made on the sidelines of a funeral ceremony OPEC held in Vienna Thursday for the late Amir. Barkindo lauded the late Amir’s role in ensuring global peace and all matters related to the oil market and organization’s stability to serve interests of both producers and consumers. He added that Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad’s life had been full of giving since the beginning of his political career as foreign minister, prime minister and then Amir of the country since 2006. He extolled the late Amir’s several achievements, steadfast positions and wise advice in guiding his country at home, and serving the Gulf region and the Arab world as well as contributions to resolving many regional and international disputes. He recalled that the State of Kuwait under the leadership of the late Amir has made tremendous and uninterrupted efforts to back the organization since its foundation. Barkindo stressed the importance of humanitarian acts by Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad that gained him recognition of the world’s leaders and honored by the UN as a ‘Humanitarian Leader.’ Concluding his speech, the OPEC chief expressed his happiness as His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah assumed power in the country, voicing firm belief that His Highness the Amir will be the best successor to the best predecessor. He said that His Highness the Amir will steadfastly continue the approach of his late brother in the triumphant march of the State of Kuwait. Barkindo, and on behalf of all the organization’s employees, offered sympathies to the Kuwaiti government and people on the demise of Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. — KUNA