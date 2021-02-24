KUWAIT: There are viral television commercials and then there is Ooredoo’s National day TV commercial. Since its launching, Ooredoo Telecom, the first to introduce innovative digital services in Kuwait, has created the next viral sensation in which it peaked in the top viewed videos in YouTube, with more than 2 million views in the first five days.

Like every year, Ooredoo Kuwait launches a unique television commercial on the occasion of the country’s National and Liberations days. The video became one of the fastest videos to reach more than 2 million views on YouTube due to its distinctive rhythms, lyrics, and scenes that perfectly conveyed the accurate image of Kuwaiti society. It achieved this milestone just five days after its release, which mirrors the public’s admiration of the song.

Ooredoo takes pride of Kuwait yesterday and Kuwait today, in which the TVC boldly reflects. The song scenes also portrays the national pride through combining images of the camels walking in the desert of Kuwait with the image of modern Kuwait City, and its high-rise buildings and stunning towers. The video also presents some children dancing innocently in their traditional dresses and others in modern white dresses dancing ballet.

It is noteworthy that Marina FM, the first radio station in the State of Kuwait, hosted the Advertising and Marketing Manager, Naser Al-Abdullah, and Public Relations and Internal Communications Manager, Ooredoo Kuwait, Nazem Al-Ghabra, on its program “Al-Dewaniya”, where they talked more about this amazing patriotic song and what it has achieved from success.

The talented singer who sang the song, Abdulaziz Louis, and Advertising and Marketing Manager at Ooredoo Kuwait, Naser Al-Abdullah, and Public Relations and Internal Communications Manager, Ooredoo Kuwait, Nazem Al-Ghabra were also hosted in an exclusive radio interview on Q8 Pulse 88.8 FM, in the program “Diwanyat Al-Yaqout and Al-Ansari”.

During the interview, Abdulaziz Louis shed light on the elements of the song that made it to the top of the list of the most viewed videos on YouTube, while Naser Al-Abdullah explained the importance of the song, which came to reiterate Ooredoo’s commitment and social responsibility in instilling patriotism among the people of Kuwait.

Commenting on the song, Youssef Al-Shalal, Director, Marketing Communications, Ooredoo Kuwait, said: “The impact of Ooredoo’s National Day song for the year 2021 will continue to reverberate in the TVC landscape. Through this TVC, we were keen on sharing the joy of the Kuwaiti people on the occasion of national Days, embrace youth talents and support creativity. Because we believe that despite all our differences, we all unite under national pride.”